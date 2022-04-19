Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

CWK opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 12,413,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 594,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,844,000 after acquiring an additional 482,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,515 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,740,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

