CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. 4,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,653. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

