Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

Cue Health Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.40. Cue Health shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 956 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLTH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the third quarter worth $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter valued at $236,000.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

