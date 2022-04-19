CryptoFlow Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $382,224.87 and $587.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.29 or 0.07459569 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.71 or 1.00058590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00042088 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

