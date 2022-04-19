Critical Contrast: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) versus Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avid Bioservices and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 4 2 0 2.33

Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.73%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Avid Bioservices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avid Bioservices is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $95.87 million 11.46 $11.21 million $0.16 111.26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $15.88 billion 0.70 $417.00 million $0.38 26.61

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Bioservices. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Bioservices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 12.13% 27.58% 5.51% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 2.63% 24.40% 5.67%

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. The company also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing, and characterization. It serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams. It also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, it focuses on the central nervous system, pain, respiratory, and oncology areas. Its products in the central nervous system include Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. The company's products in the respiratory market comprise ProAir, QVAR, ProAir Digihaler, AirDuo Digihaler, and ArmonAir Digihaler, BRALTUS, CINQAIR/CINQAERO, DuoResp Spiromax, and AirDuo RespiClick/ArmonAir RespiClick for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its products in the oncology market include Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a collaboration MedinCell for the development and commercialization of multiple long-acting injectable products, a risperidone suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

