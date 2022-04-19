Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $23.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 1,511 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,233,331.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 659,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.