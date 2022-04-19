Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 7,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 186,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

