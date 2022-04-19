CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $135.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.01 million. CRA International reported sales of $146.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $588.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the third quarter valued at $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the third quarter valued at $2,174,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CRA International in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CRA International by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $617.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. CRA International has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

