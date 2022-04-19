Covalent Hits Market Cap of $83.42 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Covalent has a total market cap of $83.42 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.41 or 0.07462090 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,308.56 or 0.99969963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048863 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

