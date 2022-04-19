Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Covalent has a market cap of $78.28 million and $2.00 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.30 or 0.07480160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,865.58 or 1.00147933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

