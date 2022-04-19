Contrasting OMNIQ (OMQS) & Its Peers

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OMNIQ to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OMNIQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ Competitors 401 2031 2995 63 2.50

OMNIQ currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.82%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 30.82%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76% OMNIQ Competitors -355.59% -86.76% -7.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million -$13.36 million -2.46 OMNIQ Competitors $1.71 billion -$31.43 million 43.56

OMNIQ’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

