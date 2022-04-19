Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. 1,089,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

