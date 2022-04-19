Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.