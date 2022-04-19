Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.75.

NYSE NVO opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $274.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.