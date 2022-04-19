Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

