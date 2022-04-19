Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of GSY opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

