Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $612,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day moving average is $218.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

