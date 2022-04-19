Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after buying an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 151.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMAT opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

