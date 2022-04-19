Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

