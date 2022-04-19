Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
