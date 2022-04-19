Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after buying an additional 792,002 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 107,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69.

