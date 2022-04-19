Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34.

