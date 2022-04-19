Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.18% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89.

