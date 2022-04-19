Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after buying an additional 4,272,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after buying an additional 889,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,077,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 569,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 385,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 174,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

