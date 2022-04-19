Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 8,703 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $356.80 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.88.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

