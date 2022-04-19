Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 2,375 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

