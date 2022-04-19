Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 190,000 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.
AMJ stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.
