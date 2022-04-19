Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 190,000 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

AMJ stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.