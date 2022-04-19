Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 1,631 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 131.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $257.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.65. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $540.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

