Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.71. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $109.94 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.