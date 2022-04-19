Comparing SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) & Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCVX and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Lam Research $14.63 billion 4.49 $3.91 billion $32.10 14.66

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Lam Research 27.78% 78.38% 29.28%

Volatility and Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCVX and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Lam Research 0 11 11 0 2.50

Lam Research has a consensus target price of $711.36, indicating a potential upside of 51.18%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than SCVX.

Summary

Lam Research beats SCVX on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition products for dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP series products to address various wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company sells its products and services to semiconductors industry in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and internationally. Lam Research Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

