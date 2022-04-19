Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $380.00

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $220,945.14 and approximately $380.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.58 or 0.07475397 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,378.34 or 0.99890590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048746 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

