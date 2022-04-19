Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Colfax from $198.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Colfax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Colfax by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Colfax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Colfax by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 101,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. Colfax has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.