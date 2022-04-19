CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 19,875 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after buying an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after buying an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after buying an additional 772,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3072 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

