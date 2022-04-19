CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $423.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.