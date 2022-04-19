ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 76,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,115. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

