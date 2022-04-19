ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 76,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,115. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (Get Rating)
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.