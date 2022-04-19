Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE:C opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

