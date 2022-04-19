Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Capitalization Hits $46.11 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $64.94 or 0.00159212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $46.11 million and approximately $585,724.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

