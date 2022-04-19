Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

