Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 1,924,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,064,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

