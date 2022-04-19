Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 19.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 119,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 43,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of C$11.60 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

