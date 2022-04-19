Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 19.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 119,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 43,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of C$11.60 million and a PE ratio of -60.00.
About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)
Recommended Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.