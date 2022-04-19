Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 5.2%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 87,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,636,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

EBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

