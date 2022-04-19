Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Shares Up 52%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 52% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.03) in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

