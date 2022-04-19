Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $407,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

