Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($186.83).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFX. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($156.99) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th.

ETR:AFX traded down €0.95 ($1.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €129.00 ($138.71). The company had a trading volume of 62,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €158.28. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €118.10 ($126.99) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($217.20).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

