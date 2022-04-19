Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 47,014 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

