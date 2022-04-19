Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 305 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

