Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 149,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.