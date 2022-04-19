Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $94.60 and a twelve month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

