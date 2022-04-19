Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $80.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

