Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.93. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

